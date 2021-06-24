ANL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
ASC 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
ASL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.3%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
BYCO 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.28%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
KAPCO 43.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 47.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
PAEL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PIBTL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.15%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.21%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.56%)
UNITY 43.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.59%)
WTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,243 Increased By ▲ 13.01 (0.25%)
BR30 27,343 Increased By ▲ 107.98 (0.4%)
KSE100 47,962 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,298 Increased By ▲ 38.16 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Brazil sets daily record for Covid cases, as pandemic third wave breaks

  • During the same period 2,392 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 507,109.
AFP 24 Jun 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil set a new record for Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with 115,228 new cases identified within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, confirming the arrival of a third wave of the pandemic.

During the same period 2,392 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 507,109.

Brazil is the second worst-hit in the world in absolute numbers of fatalities, behind the United States which has suffered more than 600,000 deaths.

The largest country in Latin America, with 212 million inhabitants, Brazil has a total of 18,169,881 confirmed Covid cases, according to official figures, which many specialists considered an underestimate.

The number of daily infections has been rising steadily for more than a month and the average death rate has been around 2,000 per day since last week.

"With this continual acceleration in the number of cases, we are already in the third wave," said Carlos Lula, president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), which brings together health authorities from the countries various states, told the daily O Globo.

