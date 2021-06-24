Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the government will not spare any wilful tax defaulters and those who would deliberately ignore tax notices of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will have to “bear the consequences”. Talking to reporters at the Parliament House here on Wednesday, he said, “the government will show no leniency towards tax defaulters from the next fiscal year”.

During an informal chat, Tarin said the government took taxation measures of Rs264 billion in the budget 2021-22 instead of Rs383 billion. He said the government has agreed to provide relief to various sectors on the recommendations of the Senate as their proposals have been accommodated in this budget.

He said the budget 2021-22 will be implemented from July 1, 2021 as Parliament is expected to grant its approval to the budget by next week. “We are ready to negotiate with all the stakeholders. They would be taken into confidence ahead of effective implementation of the administrative/enforcement measures by the FBR,” he said.

