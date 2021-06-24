ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate informed: Rs4.7trn revenue target for FY21 to be achieved

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 24 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has recorded tax collection of Rs 4.1 trillion so far, while it is expected to achieve the revenue collection target of Rs 4.7 trillion in the outgoing financial year 2020-21, Senator Mohsin Aziz from the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) informed the Senate Wednesday.

He was speaking at the Senate sitting presided over by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Aziz said the country’s tax machinery has taken effective steps to ensure the tax collection of Rs 4.1 billion and steps are being taken to achieve the tax collection target of Rs 4.7 trillion in outgoing FY 2020-21.

The senator said the federal government will not withdraw or reduce taxes on imported items used by the country’s elite. “Sorry— we will not do that. We will not let that happen—withdrawing or even reducing the tax on imported items is just not possible. Prime Minister Imran Khan needs money—his government needs money—to run social safety initiatives like Kamyab Jawan and Ehsaas Programme—we would collect revenue from those who need to be taxed and spend it on the welfare of common man,” he said.

The senator said Pakistan’s exports recorded a mega boom and crossed Rs 25 billion despite the challenges posed by Covid-19. The country’s remittances exceeded Rs 26 billion and foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan crossed the $ 23 billion mark, he said.

“Pakistan Stock Exchange is rated as the fourth most progressive stock market worldwide and number one in Asia—The Current Account Deficit was $ 19 billion when we came into power and it is now recorded in surplus of $ 800 million. From each and every angle, Pakistan’s economy is booming,” he said.

Taking a jibe at opposition, Mohsin Aziz said the government 3.94 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate projection has been recognized by international financial institutions. “But you (opposition) would keep living in denial mode—as part of your hopeless efforts to undermine the achievements of this government,” he remarked.

Taking the floor, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani demanded an in-camera session of the Parliament to discuss the United States planned troops withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He said the terrorist attack in Johar Town Lahore pinpointed towards a new wave of terrorism in Pakistan. “This is a cause of concern for all of us. It needs to be ensured that volatile situation in Afghanistan must not have a fallout on Pakistan,” he said.

Walid Iqbal from PTI narrated an article written by renowned economist Ashfaque Hasan Khan implying that PML-N was responsible for Pakistan’s economic debacle. “We had to take drastic measure to revive and uplift economy when we came into power,” he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman expressed concern over Johar Town terrorist attack in Lahore.

“There has been an alarming resurgence of terrorist activities on our soil. We need to ensure that Pakistan must not bear the brunt of the situation in Afghanistan. There is a looming storm in Afghanistan. The Americans are winding up and closing their forward operating bases after 20 years. God forbid, it could be like civil war situation in post-US troops withdrawal period. How will we protect ourselves?” she said.

Aon Abbas Buppi from PTI spoke of the economic achievements of the present government. He said that the focus of the PTI government under the leadership of PM Khan is to uplift the socioeconomic conditions of the downtrodden segments of the society that were neglected the most in the past. A host of remarkable initiatives have been launched for this purpose coupled with the allocation of hefty budget, he said.

Sajid Mir from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said recent legislation on domestic violence and senior citizens should be in accordance with Islamic junctions. Public debt, non-developmental administrative expenditure and defence expenditure are three main challenges to federal budget, he said.

Faisal Javed from PTI said the present government brought PTI on the right economic track. “Where the country’s economy was in 2018 and where it is now—that’s poles apart. All institutions were destroyed by the time we came into power. The economy was facing a loss of $ 20 billion. This government put the economy back on right track. The labourers that were regarded as most neglected segment of the society have been treated like VVIPs by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government—that has set up Panagahs and Langarkhanas for them,” he said.

The House would meet again Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani Federal Government Kamyab Jawan Programme Ehsaas Programme PTI Imran Khan Tax

Senate informed: Rs4.7trn revenue target for FY21 to be achieved

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.