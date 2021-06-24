ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
Punjab to devise corporate agriculture farming policy: CM

Recorder Report 24 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to finalize the ‘Corporate Agriculture Farming’ policy within next few days to allot lands to Chinese investors for corporate agriculture farming.

The Chief Minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday. Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (R), Advisor Dr Salman Shah, SMBR, Chairman P&D, secretaries of industries and agriculture departments, CEO PBIT, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Mian Kashif Ashfaq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others attended the meeting.

The CM vowed ingenious work for agricultural development as it would strengthen the provincial economy. The research would particularly focus on high yield seeds, he added, and maintained that corporate agriculture farming is the need of the hour to maintain national food security.

Meanwhile, different facilities have also been provided to Chinese investors in Faisalabad’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the government will welcome Chinese investment in corporate agriculture farming, he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

