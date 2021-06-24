ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Pakistan

All FATF action items implemented: No justification to remain in grey list: Qureshi

Ali Hussain 24 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Wednesday, changed his position on Pakistan’s implementation on the 27-point action plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a day after he claimed that all the points have been implemented and there is no further justification to keep the country on the grey list.

As the Paris-based FATF is expected to decide whether Pakistan’s name will be removed from the grey list or not on June 25, Foreign Minister Qureshi, in a statement on Tuesday, had claimed that the government has implemented all the 27 points given to it by the FATF and “there was no justification to keep Pakistan anymore into its grey list”.

However, on Wednesday, the foreign minister issued another statement, saying: “We were given 27 action items, out of which work on 26 has been completed while “vigorous” work has also been done on the 27th point.”

“If the purpose is to hang a sword on Pakistan that’s another point. Otherwise, there is no justification to keep Pakistan in the grey list,” Qureshi said.

He said that the FATF is a technical forum and Pakistan has fulfilled the technical requirements given to it.

“Let’s see what is decided in the [FATF] plenary session,” he said.

The FATF plenary, currently in session, is expected to decide about Pakistan’s status on June 25.

The foreign minister stated that India wants to use the FATF forum for political purpose, adding that New Delhi should not be allowed to use the forum for political motives.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate to keep Pakistan on the gray list anymore,” he further stated, adding that Pakistan made important decisions in line with international opinion and in best national interest.

Without naming any, Qureshi said that Pakistan also took other countries into confidence, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted various world leaders.

He said that the government did the required legislation and took concrete steps to curb money laundering and terror financing.

“In my opinion, Pakistan has made complete implementation on the action plan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also made its position clear and many countries have recognised Pakistan’s position and they want Pakistan to come out from grey list to the white list,” Qureshi asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

fatf foreign minister Qureshi grey list financial action task force No justification

