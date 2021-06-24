All FATF action items implemented: No justification to remain in grey list: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Wednesday, changed his position on Pakistan’s implementation on the 27-point action plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a day after he claimed that all the points have been implemented and there is no further justification to keep the country on the grey list.

As the Paris-based FATF is expected to decide whether Pakistan’s name will be removed from the grey list or not on June 25, Foreign Minister Qureshi, in a statement on Tuesday, had claimed that the government has implemented all the 27 points given to it by the FATF and “there was no justification to keep Pakistan anymore into its grey list”.

However, on Wednesday, the foreign minister issued another statement, saying: “We were given 27 action items, out of which work on 26 has been completed while “vigorous” work has also been done on the 27th point.”

“If the purpose is to hang a sword on Pakistan that’s another point. Otherwise, there is no justification to keep Pakistan in the grey list,” Qureshi said.

He said that the FATF is a technical forum and Pakistan has fulfilled the technical requirements given to it.

“Let’s see what is decided in the [FATF] plenary session,” he said.

The FATF plenary, currently in session, is expected to decide about Pakistan’s status on June 25.

The foreign minister stated that India wants to use the FATF forum for political purpose, adding that New Delhi should not be allowed to use the forum for political motives.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate to keep Pakistan on the gray list anymore,” he further stated, adding that Pakistan made important decisions in line with international opinion and in best national interest.

Without naming any, Qureshi said that Pakistan also took other countries into confidence, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted various world leaders.

He said that the government did the required legislation and took concrete steps to curb money laundering and terror financing.

“In my opinion, Pakistan has made complete implementation on the action plan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also made its position clear and many countries have recognised Pakistan’s position and they want Pakistan to come out from grey list to the white list,” Qureshi asserted.

