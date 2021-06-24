KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.378 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,493.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.654 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.467 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.160 billion), DJ (PKR 615.113 million), Silver (PKR 572.400 million), Crude Oil (PKR 378.877 million), Platinum (PKR 167.704 million), SP 500 (PKR 148.406 million), Natural Gas (PKR 125.819 million), Copper (PKR 60.151 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 27.282 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.010 million were traded.

