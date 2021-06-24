FPCCI chief lauds launch of series of training programmes for SMEs

KARACHI: President FPCCI, Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon has expressed his satisfaction over successful launch of a series of high-profile training programmes for SMEs in collaboration with DHA Suffa University.

Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon said he has always been a strong proponent of industry-academia cooperation and alliances; he was speaking on the occasion of a training session on “Modern Practices in Supply Chain Management” held at FPCCI Head Office.

MIT-graduate and Wall Street veteran, Farhat Umar conducted the training and delivered a detailed presentation on past, present, and future of Supply Chain Management and its relevance to Pakistani business environment and economic conditions.

It is pertinent to reiterate that FPCCI and DHA Suffa University have collaboratively designed a series of innovative, informative, and high-profile webinars and training sessions for all those who want to learn cutting-edge and state-of-the-art international business, marketing, management, entrepreneurship, supply chain management, human resource management, and e-commerce techniques.

