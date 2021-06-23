ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Yield curve steepens as market focus turns to technicals

  • The Fed's policy stance will likely not change until its Jackson Hole meeting in late August, leaving Treasury yields in a narrow trading range, analysts said.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Ten-year Treasury yields inched higher in muted trading on Wednesday, one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed in congressional testimony the central bank's view that rising inflation will likely be temporary.

"We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances," Powell said in a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic echoed the central bank's sentiment that high inflation will be temporary as the economy settles back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, though above-average inflation may last longer than originally thought.

"Temporary is going to be a little longer than we expected initially ... Rather than it being two to three months it may be six to nine months," Bostic said in an interview on National Public Radio's Morning Edition.

At their meeting last week, Fed officials surprised many market participants with a more hawkish tone and suggested that the central bank may raise interest rates as soon as 2023.

The yield curve - a measure of expectations of the economy's direction - steepened slightly. The spread between 5 and 30-year Treasury yields rose to 123.50 basis points, well above the 107.80 that it hit Monday.

The Fed's policy stance will likely not change until its Jackson Hole meeting in late August, leaving Treasury yields in a narrow trading range, analysts said.

"Absent much volatility on Fed rhetoric or even volatility in Treasuries, technicals are set to remain in focus in the interim," said Daniel Krieter, director of fixed income strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

The Treasury auctioned $61 billion in 5-year notes Wednesday afternoon with a yield of 0.904pc.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.4953pc, while shorter-term 2-year yields edged higher to 0.2641pc.

Long duration 30-year Treasury yields inched up to 2.1206pc.

