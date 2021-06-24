ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Wholesale power market – who will pay for delays?

BR Research 24 Jun 2021

If things go smooth, Pakistan may finally have a wholesale electricity market up and running by April 2022, as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) is reportedly giving final touches to the rules of the game. Only that it should never have taken this long for Pakistan to have a functioning and competitive wholesale electricity market.

The idea has its roots in the National Power Policy of 2013, under which the then Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had directed the CPPA to prepare a comprehensive plan for the transition of the power market to a Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) in consultation with the stakeholders and subsequently approved by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), within two years of notification of the Market Rules.

The regulator had issued the Power Market Operators Rules in 2015. And here we are still fine tuning the roadmap and implementation plans for the wholesale electric power market. Even April 2022 seems like an ambitious timeline, given that the CPPA had only floated the tender for hiring of international consultancy firm for design, development, and implementation of CTBCM in March 2021. As per the tender documents, the consultants are required to complete the assignment in 18 months – which could mean the end of 2022 in all likelihood.

While there is no arguing that a transition from the existing single buyer model to a full-fledged competitive electricity market is a tedious task, the bureaucratic hurdles that have come along the journey since the inception of the idea reek of incompetence, criminal negligence, and connivance among various key stakeholders.

The Minister for Planning Asad Umar has lamented the delay in implementation of the plan, adding that an earlier adoption six to seven years ago would have saved trillions of rupees in lieu of circular debt. While the magnitude of the loss is for the honorable Minister to assert and verify, there is no denying that the delay has cost Pakistan’s ailing power sector valuable time and money. Billions have been doled out year after year, in an effort to combat the circular debt menace. Not that the wholesale electricity market would have put a stop to the entire circular debt flow, but it surely would have been a big relief.

The plan, as per reports, was about to enter pilot shadow testing, back in 2017, which was approved by the relevant committee. That it never saw the light of the day is a question that should not go unanswered. While the progress now maybe smoother, the inaction from years ago, must not go unpunished. The bureaucracy is there for policy implementation, which means, inaction is not an option. It is unfortunate that the bureaucracy for the longest time has found refuge in inaction. About time that the message is delivered loud and clear that inaction will lead to consequences.

nepra Economic Coordination Committee circular debt cppa CTBCM Power market Central Power Purchasing Agency Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market

Wholesale power market – who will pay for delays?

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters