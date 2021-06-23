ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand need 139 in 53 overs to win World Test final against India

  • Tim Southee took wickets at both ends of the innings on his way to 4-48 in 19 overs, with Rishabh Pant (41) the only India batsman to manage a score above 30.
AFP 23 Jun 2021

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand were set a target of just 139 in 53 overs to win the inaugural World Test Championship final against India at Southampton on Wednesday.

The Blackcaps bowled out India for just 170 in their second innings, with the match extended into Wednesday's reserve sixth day after two days were washed out completely.

Tim Southee took wickets at both ends of the innings on his way to 4-48 in 19 overs, with Rishabh Pant (41) the only India batsman to manage a score above 30.

Towering paceman Kyle Jamieson followed his first-innings 5-31 by capturing the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli for the second time in the match on his way to a miserly 2-30 in 24 overs.

New Zealand, following their agonising Super Over loss to England in the 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord's, were now in sight of victory in a showpiece International Cricket Council match, with Kane Williamson's men needing a run-rate of under three an over.

This final marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of series to determine Test cricket's first official world champions.

India New Zealand Southampton World Test Championship

New Zealand need 139 in 53 overs to win World Test final against India

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports

PABC's IPO oversubscribed as hungry investors take price to Rs49

Iran says US to lift oil sanctions, Germany cautious on matter

Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official

27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters