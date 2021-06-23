ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Czech central bank returns to rate hikes to cool inflation risks

  • The rate hike, widely expected, follows a similar increase by Hungary's central bank on Tuesday that was the first in the European Union in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

PRAGUE: The Czech National Bank delivered its first interest rate hike since early 2020 on Wednesday, seeking to cool price pressures that have built amid a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and tightening labour market.

The rate hike, widely expected, follows a similar increase by Hungary's central bank on Tuesday that was the first in the European Union in the aftermath of the pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases coming under control, an economic recovery on track, and inflation at the upper target limit, the Czech bank's board voted on Wednesday to lift its key two-week repo rate by 25 basis points to 0.50%.

Governor Jiri Rusnok is due to comment on the decision at a press conference at 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT).

Markets are concentrating on clues of how many hikes could follow this year. A Reuters poll last week forecast at least one more.

The rate increase was the first since February 2020 when the key rate rose to 2.25%. It fell sharply in a series of cuts that started just weeks later when the pandemic hit central Europe, leading to production shutdowns and a massive economic hit.

Factories, though, have remained open during later stronger waves of the pandemic, buoying the economy.

The central bank has turned more hawkish this year. Like the rest of central Europe, it is battling a stronger rise in inflation than what is seen in the euro zone or elsewhere.

Fuel prices have been a driver, but the region is also seeing pressure from the end of lockdowns and a re-emergence of labour shortages.

The Czech Republic has one of Europe's lowest unemployment rates at 3.4%, according to Eurostat.

Headline inflation eased to 2.9% in May but the central bank has forecast a spike above 3% this year. It targets inflation at 2% with a tolerance band of 1 percentage point.

The bank forecasts a 1.2% economic rebound in 2021 although some economists see a bigger recovery. The Finance Ministry predicts a 3.1% rise this year.

