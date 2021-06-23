ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.69%)
ASL 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
AVN 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (4.76%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
BYCO 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
DGKC 125.45 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.59%)
EPCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
HASCOL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
HUBC 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.4%)
MLCF 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
PPL 90.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
PRL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-7.21%)
SNGP 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
UNITY 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.81%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,251 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (0.19%)
BR30 27,387 Increased By ▲ 39.41 (0.14%)
KSE100 48,062 Increased By ▲ 74.85 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,342 Increased By ▲ 16.79 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Afghan hospital burns after attack; Taliban seize border post in north

  • Taliban spokesmen Zabihullah Mujahid denied responsibility for the attack
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

KABUL: Suspected Taliban fighters fired a rocket into a hospital in Afghanistan on Wednesday, sparking a blaze that caused extensive damage and destroyed COVID-19 vaccines though there were no reports of casualties, government officials said.

In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban captured the town of Shir Khan Bandar, a dry port on the border with Tajikistan, sending customs worker and members of the security forces fleeing to safety over the border.

Fighting between government forces and the insurgents has surged in recent weeks, with the militants gaining control of more territory as the last US-led international forces prepare to leave after two decades of fighting.

Taliban spokesmen Zabihullah Mujahid denied responsibility for the attack on the hospital in the eastern province of Kunar, which a provincial health director said resulted in the loss of crucial supplies.

"Different types of vaccine, including doses meant to fight polio and COVID-19 were destroyed in the fire," said Kunar health official Aziz Safai.

Afghanistan has reported 4,366 deaths due to COVID-19 infections and 107,957 cases, as of Wednesday.

Many health officials say the real number of coronavirus infections is likely much higher but many cases are not being detected because of little testing.

The virus has been spreading as insecurity has been growing, especially since May 1 when the United States began the final stages of its troop withdrawal and the Taliban stepped up attacks on government forces.

Tajikistan's border guard service said in a statement late on Tuesday it had allowed 134 Afghan servicemen to retreat into Tajikistan from Shir Khan Bandar, about 50 km (30 miles) from the city of Kunduz.

The Taliban seized ammunition and armoured vehicles in the town after Afghan authorities surrendered it to the advancing insurgents, Afghan officials said.

The loss of the trading town will be a blow to the US-backed government as it struggles to stop Taliban advances in different parts of the country.

