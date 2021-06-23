ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.4%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.64 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.75%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.99%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.42%)
PIBTL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
POWER 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.81%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.77%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,247 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (0.11%)
BR30 27,383 Increased By ▲ 35.68 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,009 Increased By ▲ 22.13 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US defence chief favors reform to how military prosecutes sex crimes

  • The commission recommended including other related crimes such as domestic violence among those that would be removed from the chain's purview.
AFP 23 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday he favors amending the Pentagon's justice system to remove decisions about prosecuting sexual assault from the military chain of command.

The Pentagon chief had appointed an independent commission to submit recommendations as to how best to deal with perpetrators of sexual violence in the armed forces, and how to prosecute them more effectively.

He said in a statement he had received the recommendations of the panel and pledged to "work with Congress to amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice, removing the prosecution of sexual assaults and related crimes from the military chain of command."

The commission recommended including other related crimes such as domestic violence among those that would be removed from the chain's purview.

"I support this as well, given the strong correlation between these sorts of crimes and the prevalence of sexual assault," Austin said.

More than a dozen commanders and unit leaders were sacked last December after a series of murders and sex crimes at a major US military base. Among the victims was Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier who disappeared on April 22 after being sexually harassed.

Guillen had told her family that she did not trust the military command to follow up on her sexual harassment complaint, and her relatives publicly cast doubt on the military's resolve to investigate her disappearance, until her dismembered body was finally discovered on June 30.

The Pentagon has since been called upon to remove any decisions about prosecuting sex crimes from the chain of command, but the military has so far resisted, citing the need to maintain control over discipline in the ranks.

Pentagon Sexual assault Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Uniform Code of Military Justice

US defence chief favors reform to how military prosecutes sex crimes

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters