ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.76%)
ASL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
AVN 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
DGKC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.88%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.42%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PTC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
SNGP 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
TRG 161.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.86%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 5,249 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0.14%)
BR30 27,380 Increased By ▲ 33.13 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,006 Increased By ▲ 19.02 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,321 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Gold ticks up after Powell pledges not to raise rates quickly

Reuters 23 Jun 2021

Gold prices gained on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell promised not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation, although an uptick in the dollar kept prices in check. FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,780.06 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT.

    • US gold futures were steady at $1,777.60 per ounce.

  • Powell on Tuesday reaffirmed the US central bank's intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market.

  • Gold tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields inched lower after Powell said there would be no Fed rate hike before recovery.

  • The Congressional testimony from Powell shows that President Joe Biden's economic plan is working, a White House official said.

  • Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

  • Bank of Japan board members agreed that the massive stimulus measures deployed by advanced nations may help quicken the pace of recovery in the Japanese and global economies, minutes of their April policy-setting meeting showed.

  • Japan's factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June, in a sign momentum in the world's third-largest economy was levelling out before Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games next month.

  • Silver gained 0.2% at $25.80 per ounce, palladium eased 0.2% to $2,552.68. Platinum climbed 0.1% to $1,080.63.

