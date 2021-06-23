ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.4%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.64 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.75%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.99%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.42%)
PIBTL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
POWER 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.81%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.77%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,247 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (0.11%)
BR30 27,383 Increased By ▲ 35.68 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,009 Increased By ▲ 22.13 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ rises

Reuters 23 Jun 2021

Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, as local energy and mining stocks are likely to fall on the back of weak commodity prices, coupled with concerns around rising COVID-19 cases in the state of New South Wales.

The local share price index futures fell 0.07%, a 94.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.06% to 12,542.77 points in early trade.

