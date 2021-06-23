Indecent remarks: SC issues show-cause notice to PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has issued show-cause notice to Masoodur Rehman Abbasi, general secretary, PPP, PS-114, Karachi for indecent and disrespectful remarks about the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed, in a video clip. A four-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, on Tuesday, took notice of Rehman’s speech.

The court noted that Rehman’s speech, in which he had made indecent and disrespectful remarks about the chief justice, on the face of it, appear to be derogatory and scandalous. Prima facie, we consider such blatant remarks made by him to constitute contempt of Court under the Constitution and the law.

The notice was issued under Article 204 of the Constitution read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003. The PPP leader has been asked to file a reply of the show cause, why he may not be proceeded against and punished in accordance with the law. Sindh Inspector General of Police is directed to ensure service of the notice upon Masoodur Rehman Abbasi and to make sure, his appearance before the bench on June 28.

The Court also issued notice to the PEMRA and the FIA to furnish all the relevant record, data and information in respect of the PPP leader’s speech.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan was asked to assist the court in terms of Order XXVII-A CPC on the next date of hearing. Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), at its meeting, demanded stern action against the false accusations made in the video clip, and also called upon the federal government and its associated law enforcement agencies to arrest him and put him behind bars, so that he could be made an example for the public at large in such a manner that no one dares to repeat this vulgarism ever against the judges.

The SCBA also demanded necessary steps at the earliest to remove the video clip from social media and to take other steps for safety and security of the judges and their families.

The SCBA, while condemning the inappropriate, nonsensical, and foul language used against the CJP under the banner of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said, indeed, it was very unfortunate that such obnoxious remarks have been passed by an uncouth person, who prefers to be a public representative.

Use of such filthy language against the CJP, who is not only a great human being but is also a highly respected, honest, and upright justice, is highly condemnable, the executive committee said, adding that the association alongside the entire legal community was deeply shocked by such an inappropriate slander against the CJP and consider the same as an “assault on judiciary”, which shall never be permitted.

“It is very unfortunate that our political culture is constantly permitting use of vulgar and disgusting language against anyone simply on the basis of difference of opinion and silence of the political regime is actually exacerbating this menace,” the SCBA said.

