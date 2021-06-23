ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Call for setting up parking plazas at wholesale, retail markets

Abdullah Mughal 23 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Presidents and leaders of all leading retail and wholesale markets have called for a coordinated and strong mechanism to put pressure on the government for removing encroachments and setting up parking plazas in these markets, especially in the Walled City.

The traders said they had time and again lodged complaints with the city district administration regarding missing civic facilities at these markets but the authorities concerned turned a deaf ear to their problems. They said they had also requested Punjab IGP Inam Ghani to take notice of alleged harassment/manhandling of goods transporters at police checkpoint, but in vain.

The traders were expressing their concerns during a consultative session organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday. The traders were gathered under the aegis of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) led by its chairman Waqar Ahmed Mian to jointly form a coordinated mechanism to put pressure on the government for resolving their long-standing issues.

While seeking help of the LCCI in resolving their issues, especially removal of encroachments and construction of parking plazas, the traders informed LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said they were doing businesses in miserable conditions and the situation was getting worst day-by-day.

The traders said that lack of infrastructure, deteriorating law and order situation, traffic mess and bad sewerage system, and out-of-order street lights have made it hard for them to do business in the markets. They deplored that a number of fire incidents have also taken place in the market due to worst transmission lines but the LESCO officials were not entertaining their complaints. They demanded that the concerned SDOs of the LESCO should visit markets at least once a month.

They said that some sites for parking plazas were available at different markets but the government had not started any despite so many years. Due to parking and traffic issues, the customers were avoiding visiting markets and the volume of business had significantly been reduced, they claimed.

LCCI Chief Mian Tariq Misbah said that nearly two decades had been passed but the government had yet to resolve the parking issues in the retail and wholesale markets.

He assured the participants that the LCCI would take up that issue with the government and hoped that a positive outcome would emerge. He expressed that no smart-lockdown on Eidul Adha should be imposed on traders as they had already suffered huge financial loss and could not afford another lockdown.

During the session, some of the traders also expressed their annoyance with the LCCI members claiming that the chamber doesn't give "due attention" to small traders and only serves to the large-scale businessmen. They said they gathered at the LCCI because they expected that the chamber would raise their issues with the authorities concerned which were not listening. Some participants while condemning the proposed arrests powers of the Federal Board Revenue (FBR) officials to take into custody tax defaulters requested the LCCI chief to take up this matter and convince the government to withdraw this decision.

APAT President Malik Amanat Ali, General Secretary Malik Kalim Ahmad, former LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, former Vice President Zeshan Khalil, EC Members Imran Bashir and Maqbool Siddiqui and market leaders including Nasir Ansari, Haris Attique, Babar Ali Khan, Malik Hafeez also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

traders Inam Ghani retail markets parking plazas

Call for setting up parking plazas at wholesale, retail markets

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.