ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz appears before FIA in sugar scam case

Abdullah Mughal 23 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in sugar scam case against him and his family members.

Official sources said that a four-member investigation team, headed by FIA Lahore Director, grilled Shehbaz for more than one hour regarding his role as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills when he was also the Punjab chief minister.

The agency had accused Shehbaz of committing alleged money laundering of Rs 25 billion through two sugar mills and other family-owned business entities from 2008-18.

The sources said that the SIT had asked a total of 20 questions from the opposition leader. They said Shehbaz pleaded his ignorance against some questions and termed some questions "irrelevant". They said the former Punjab CM denied that he was the director of the aforementioned sugar mills and claimed that his children were running the business.

The PML-N president also requested the investigators to "do not disclose anything regarding (inquiry) proceedings to anyone so that they don't get into the hand of the media", the sources said, adding that the FIA has decided to summon Shehbaz again as his response was "unsatisfactory". The date for summon was yet to be decided, they said.

It may be mentioned that the FIA had also summoned Punjab Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz in the same probe on June 24. On Monday, a banking court had granted pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz and Hamza one day before their scheduled appearance before the FIA.

Representing the petitioners, Advocate Amjad Pervez had argued that the FIR registered by the FIA was a sequel to the ongoing campaign of the government to politically victimise the opposition. The counsel pointed out that a reference on similar charges was already pending before an accountability court against the petitioners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif FIA PMLN Ramzan Sugar Mills Opposition party

Shehbaz appears before FIA in sugar scam case

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.