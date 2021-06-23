ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chaman cinema road being carpeted: administrator

Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that 80,000 square feet of Chaman Cinema Road in district West is being carpeted to make it motor able.

“Nagan Chowrangi Flyover expansion joints are also being repaired while the restoration of lights of Tipu Sultan Bridge at Shaheed Millat Road has also been completed to a large extent. All these works will be completed soon,” the Administrator passed these remarks while inspecting the ongoing repair and maintenance works in different areas of the city under the works department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He said that maintenance and improvement of basic infrastructure including roads, bridges and street lights will improve the flow of traffic and facilitate the citizens in their daily life. Ahmed said that 80,000 square feet of Chaman Cinema Road has been constructed and all the ditches are filled by paving. “There was a possibility of accidents due to road breakage here so this work is being completed expeditiously,” he added.

He said that repair and replacement of expansion joints of Nagan Chowrangi flyover was started a week ago during which most of the joints have been repaired and replaced where required. “Arrangements have been made to make these joints long lasting and to withstand heavy traffic loads. This work will also be completed soon,” the Administrator said.

He said that the lights installed on Tipu Sultan Bridge on Shaheed Millat Road were bad due to ABC cables and other reasons which are being repaired by replacing the cables. Ahmed said that the electrical team of the Works Department has done this work and as a result the lighting situation on Tipu Sultan Bridge has improved considerably.

The Administrator said that before constructing new roads in the city, it is necessary to improve the existing roads and arteries. “A strategy is being adopted to solve the problems facing by the citizens as priority is given to those works which will facilitate as many people as possible,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Laeeq Ahmed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Nagan Chowrangi Flyover cinema road

Chaman cinema road being carpeted: administrator

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.