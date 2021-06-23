27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has implemented 27 points raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and “there was no justification to keep Pakistan further in its grey list”.

In a statement, on Tuesday, Qureshi maintained that the world was recognising the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to curb money laundering and terror-financing, adding that these areas were totally ignored by the previous governments.

He said that “incompetence” of the PML-N’s previous government had landed Pakistan in the FATF’s grey-list.

“We have made implementation on the 27 points given to us by the FATF. Now there is left no justification to keep Pakistan in its grey-list anymore,” the foreign minister asserted.

On economic situation of the country, he said that the government took several steps including prioritising economic growth and job creation.

He also defended his government’s budget and claimed that businessmen, investors, industrialists, and farmers have expressed their satisfaction over the budget, “as they see it a ray of hope”.

About the situation in Kashmir, Qureshi gave an “open challenge” to the Indian government to conduct a worldwide independent opinion poll among Kashmiri people on the August 5, 2019 unilateral and illegal steps in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“If Kashmiris across the globe gave their opinion the Modi government’s illegal actions, India will have to reconsider its decision,” the foreign minister said, adding that Kashmiris in any part of the world were united against India’s illegal measures of August 5, 2019.

He said India’s announcement to convene an all-party conference on June 24 indicates that “everything is not right”.

About situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said that Pakistan as a neighbour wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“It could be a matter of concern if the talks with Taliban remained stalled even after 60 percent of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan,” he said, adding that Pakistan is ready for a partnership of peace and will not become part of any conflict.

He said that Pakistan would continue to play every possible role in advancing the Afghan peace process. “To this end, Pakistan is ready to discuss all issues including reconstruction of Afghanistan and dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees back to their homeland,” he added.

