Major Gulf markets gain

DUBAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, supported by their financial stocks, with the Abu Dhabi index leading the gains. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.3%, with Saudi National Bank rising 2.5% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries strengthening 0.7%.

Yemen's warring parties are thrashing out terms for a peace deal that would extricate the kingdom from a costly war and help alleviate a devastating humanitarian crisis, Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the talks and a Houthi official.

One of the sources said Riyadh was open to a deal but "would need some additional guarantees from Oman and Iran", both with close ties with the Houthis.

Dubai's main share index closed 0.3% higher, supported by a 1.2% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.5% increase in its unit Emaar Malls.

Dubai's state airport operator is hoping for a "flood" of travellers as the pandemic eases, targeting passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport to grow 8% to 28 million this year.

"As infection rates in the region remain stable, Dubai announced the opening of its airport terminals this week in a sign of easing of covid-related restrictions," said Michael Stark, research analyst at Exness.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.5%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 1% and aquaculture firm International Holding concluding 0.8% higher.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is offering tourists free Covid-19 vaccinations that were previously restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders.