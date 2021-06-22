World
Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine effective against variants found in India
- The study by Oxford University investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in Sera from recovered people and from vaccinated people to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said.
22 Jun 2021
AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, first identified in India, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a study.
