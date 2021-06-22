ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil's real bucks Latam gloom on hawkish central bank minutes

  • Brazil's real erased early losses to trade up 0.2%, as central bank minutes showed a 100 basis point hike could be coming at the next meeting to keep inflation in check.
  • Copper struggled to hold gains, weighing on top producer Chile's peso, while Mexico's peso looked to give back Monday's strong gains, down 0.4%.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

Most Latin American currencies dropped against a rallying dollar on Tuesday, with Chile's peso losing over 1% to hit its lowest this year, while Brazil's real was supported by the possibility of large interest rate hikes.

Brazil's real erased early losses to trade up 0.2%, as central bank minutes showed a 100 basis point hike could be coming at the next meeting to keep inflation in check. This would be the monetary authority's fourth straight hike.

Liam Spillane, head of EM debt at Aviva Investors, said in an interview he sees an upside in Brazil's real and said its recent outperformance can continue at this level as central bank policy should support the currency in coming months.

The dollar stayed supported ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at 2 p.m. ET, which will be closely watched for clues to the central bank's monetary policy after differing stances by some members following its last meeting.

In his prepared remarks Powell said inflation has "increased notably in recent months" but regarded the recent jump as likely to fade.

Falling commodity prices also weighed.

Copper struggled to hold gains, weighing on top producer Chile's peso, while Mexico's peso looked to give back Monday's strong gains, down 0.4%.

On Thursday, Mexico's June first-half inflation followed by a central bank meeting, will be in focus. A Reuters poll showed annual inflation likely slowed but still stayed well above the central bank's target range, reinforcing forecasts that benchmark interest rate will remain on hold for the rest of 2021.

Among stocks, Latin America's biggest power utility Eletrobras hit record highs before retreating, after a Lower House approval of a bill for its long-pending privatization left just one step more - the President's signature - for its implementation.

The privatization will be the biggest in Brazil's history, with proceeds from the sale potentially reaching 100 billion reais ($20 billion), the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil's Bovespa index lost 1% to hit one-month lows, led by financials. Most other regional peers also fell, tracking a choppy session on Wall Street.

Cryptocurrencies have recently gained traction among some countries in the region. While El Salvador last week announced plans to use bitcoin as a parallel legal tender alongside the US dollar, in Venezuela, cryptos are traded by a service that helps non-residents send remittances.

US Federal Reserve copper import cryptocurrencies Most Latin American currencies Brazil's real

Brazil's real bucks Latam gloom on hawkish central bank minutes

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing: officials

Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

KSE-100 Index ends below 48,000 as FATF review begins

FATF: Pakistan’s progress to be reviewed

Pakistan’s Trivzia raises $400,000 in seed round

US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

Tarin stoutly defends budget

Power policy approved by CCI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters