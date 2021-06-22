ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
TSX trades flat with Fed speakers in focus

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.02 points, or 0.08%, at 20,172.38.
  • The financials sector slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

Canada's main stock index traded flat on Tuesday as investors looked to the upcoming speeches from US Federal Reserve officials after the central bank's hawkish tilt last week weighed on risk-driven assets.

At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.02 points, or 0.08%, at 20,172.38.

All eyes are on the US central bank, after the Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes into 2023, sparking a selloff in global stocks.

But strength in commodity prices, as well as renewed buying into technology stocks, had seen the TSX scale record highs last week.

The heavyweight energy sector dropped 1.2% as US crude prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.2%.

The financials sector slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

Fertilizer maker Nutrien rose 2% after it outlined plans to increase potash output in the wake of European Union sanctions on Belarus.

On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 130 issues declined for a 1.40-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.25 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power, which jumped 2.7% receiving a follow-on order for fuel cells, and Alimentation Couche-Tard, which rose 2.5%.

Kinross Gold fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Endeavour Silver, down 2.8% as precious metal prices slipped on the Fed's recent hawkish tilt.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources, Power Corporation of Canada , and Kinross Gold.

The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 35 new 52-week highs and 25 new lows, with total volume of 39.28 million shares.

