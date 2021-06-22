ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US existing home sales decline as prices surge to record high

  • Home resales, which account for the bulk of US home sales, surged 44.6% on a year-on-year basis.
  • The median existing house price accelerated a record 23.6% from a year ago to an all-time high of $350,300 in May.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: US home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber.

Existing home sales dropped 0.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.80 million units last month, back to their pre-pandemic level, the National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday. Sales fell in the Northeast, West and the densely populated South, but rose in the Midwest.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales falling to a rate of 5.72 million units in May.

Home resales, which account for the bulk of US home sales, surged 44.6% on a year-on-year basis. The annual increase was, however, distorted by the plunge in sales in May 2020, when the economy was reeling from mandatory shutdowns of non-essential businesses to slow the first wave of COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled demand for houses as millions of Americans switched to remote work and schooling. Supply was already tight before the pandemic. Some homeowners were reluctant to list their homes because of fear of contracting the virus from potential buyers touring their properties.

Some elderly Americans likely delayed downsizing due to the pandemic. The virus has disrupted labor supply at saw mills and ports, causing shortages of lumber and other raw materials. That is limiting builders' ability to ramp up construction of new homes. The government last week reported a moderate rebound in homebuilding in May and a drop in permits.

With inventory tight, bidding wars are rising, threatening to price some first-time buyers out of the market. The median existing house price accelerated a record 23.6% from a year ago to an all-time high of $350,300 in May.

Economists do not believe another housing bubble is developing, noting that the surge is being mostly driven by a mismatch between supply and demand, rather than poor lending practices, which triggered the 2008 global financial crisis. But the rapidly rising prices could feed inflation.

There were 1.23 million previously owned homes on the market in May, down 20.6% from a year ago. At May's sales pace, it would take 2.5 months to exhaust the current inventory, down from 4.6 months a year ago. A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

Properties typically remained on the market for 17 days in May, down from 26 days in May 2020. Eighty-nine percent of the homes sold last month were on the market for less than a month. First-time buyers accounted for 31% of sales in May, down from 34% a year ago.

US home sales usa economy USA GDP National Association of Realtors US home prices

US existing home sales decline as prices surge to record high

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing: officials

Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

KSE-100 Index ends below 48,000 as FATF review begins

FATF: Pakistan’s progress to be reviewed

Pakistan’s Trivzia raises $400,000 in seed round

US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

Tarin stoutly defends budget

Power policy approved by CCI

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters