ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6bn deal

  • The US housing sector has become red hot, boosted by a strong economic recovery, ultra-low interest rates and continued demand for bigger homes from people working remotely due to the pandemic.
  • The fundamental premise of the Home Partners platform is to provide residents with the opportunity to live in their chosen home with the option to purchase it.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

Blackstone Group on Tuesday agreed to acquire Home Partners of America, which acquires and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the private-equity firm said on Tuesday.

The US housing sector has become red hot, boosted by a strong economic recovery, ultra-low interest rates and continued demand for bigger homes from people working remotely due to the pandemic.

Home Partners owns more than 17,000 houses in the United States that it rents out to tenants who are given an option to buy them eventually.

"The fundamental premise of the Home Partners platform is to provide residents with the opportunity to live in their chosen home with the option to purchase it," Jacob Werner, Blackstone real estate senior managing director, said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, the companies said.

Goldman Sachs and Co LLC was financial adviser to Home Partners, while Sidley Austin LLP and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP acted as its legal counsel.

BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities were financial advisers to Blackstone, while Simpson Thatcher and Bartlett LLP was its legal counsel.

economic recovery interest rates Private equity firm Blackstone Group Home Partners of America

Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6bn deal

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing: officials

Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

KSE-100 Index ends below 48,000 as FATF review begins

FATF: Pakistan’s progress to be reviewed

Pakistan’s Trivzia raises $400,000 in seed round

US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

Tarin stoutly defends budget

Power policy approved by CCI

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters