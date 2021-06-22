ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shami strikes as India rock New Zealand in World Test final

  • Shami removed Ross Taylor and BJ Watling, either side of Ishant Sharma dismissing Henry Nicholls, to leave New Zealand still 82 runs behind India's first innings 217 at lunch on the fifth day.
AFP 22 Jun 2021

SOUTHAMPTON: Mohammed Shami led the way as India's pacemen reduced New Zealand to 135-5 as they revived the rain-marred World Test Championship final at Southampton as a contest on Tuesday.

Shami removed Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (one), either side of Ishant Sharma dismissing Henry Nicholls (seven), to leave New Zealand still 82 runs behind India's first innings 217 at lunch on the fifth day.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, one of the world's best batsmen, had taken 112 balls for his 19 not out -- proof of just how tough it was to face a high-quality attack in overcast conditions.

Shami, meanwhile, had fine figures of 2-31 in 18 overs.

Yet given a standard men's Test lasts a maximum of five days this match, which has seen both Friday's opening day and all of Monday's play washed out without a ball bowled, would normally be heading towards a draw.

But match referee Chris Broad and the umpires can take the game into Wednesday's specially allocated reserve day in the hope a two-year process to crown Test cricket's first official world champion might end with a winner in a match where the total prize money on offer is $2.4 million.

With yet more rain delaying Tuesday's start by an hour, New Zealand resumed on 101-2.

Williamson and Taylor, New Zealand's two most-experienced batsmen, added just 16 runs in Tuesday's first 13 overs, although Williamson did cover-drive Shami for a textbook four a ball after being beaten on the outside edge.

But Shami had Taylor out for just 11 when a mistimed drive was caught by Shubman Gill at short extra-cover.

Ishant, bowling from around the wicket, then had left-hander Nicholls well-taken by Rohit Sharma, moving across to his right at second slip.

And there were huge cheers from the India fans among a hard crowd when New Zealand's 134-4 was transformed into 135-5 as Shami clean bowled Watling, playing his last match before retirement, with a superb delivery that darted past the outside edge and hit the top of middle and off stumps.

India New Zealand Mohammed Shami Southampton World Test Championship Ishant Sharma

Shami strikes as India rock New Zealand in World Test final

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing: officials

Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

KSE-100 Index ends below 48,000 as FATF review begins

FATF: Pakistan’s progress to be reviewed

US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

Tarin stoutly defends budget

Power policy approved by CCI

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters