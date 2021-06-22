Markets
Indonesia raises 30 trillion rupiah from debt auction, matches target
- While the average weighted yields for bonds sold on Tuesday were mostly higher
22 Jun 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia raised 30 trillion rupiah ($2.08 billion) from a bond auction on Tuesday, matching its indicative target, amid volatile market condition, the finance ministry said.
Incoming bids on Tuesday amounted to 69.95 trillion rupiah, lower than previous auction on June 8, while the average weighted yields for bonds sold on Tuesday were mostly higher than comparable bonds sold in the previous auction.
PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan
Indonesia raises 30 trillion rupiah from debt auction, matches target
Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020
US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon
Power policy approved by CCI
Tarin stoutly defends budget
Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports
World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit
Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar
Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff
US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM
Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy
Read more stories
Comments