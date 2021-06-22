Sports
Rain delays day five start in WTC final
22 Jun 2021
SOUTHAMPTON: Rain delayed the start of day five's action in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand in Southampton on Tuesday.
The contest has already lost two full days to rain on England's south coast, diminishing hopes of a result in the inaugural final of test cricket's pinnacle event.
Wednesday has been allocated as a reserve day to make up for lost time with a maximum of 196 overs to play.
New Zealand will resume on 101-2, having taken the upper hand after their all-seam attack bowled out India for a below-par 217.
Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, would hope to erase the 116-run deficit and push for a handy first-innings lead when play resumes.
