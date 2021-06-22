Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

(Karachi) In a major development for Pakistan, Fauji Meat Limited has received approval for exports from the government of Malaysia.

The news was shared by Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, via Twitter.

The news comes as a welcome sign for the South Asian economy that is looking to increase its exports amid a widening trade deficit that has accompanied its growth this outgoing fiscal year.

Pakistan reported a trade deficit of $27.5 billion during July-May, with imports crossing $50 billion, and exports lagging behind at $22.6 billion.

“I congratulate Fauji Meat Limited, the largest meat plant in Pakistan, on its approval by the Government of Malaysia for exports,” said Dawood in a tweet post.

He said that this shows international acceptability and demand of Pakistani meat.

“I commend the efforts made by MOC’s Trade & Investment Counsellor Kuala Lampur in this regard and urge him to provide maximum facilitation to our meat exporters to obtain similar approvals,” added the advisor.

Fauji Meat Limited, was incorporated in 2013 as a subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, and falls under the umbrella of Fauji foundation Group.

Fauji Meat limited owns the largest meat processing plant located near Port Qasim, Karachi. The plant spreads across 47 acres of land.

Back in December, The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL) was contracted to supply frozen boneless meat to National Food Company (Americana), which is one of the most successful organizations in the Middle East. Americana is considered one of the largest food manufacturing and distributing companies in the region.

TOMCL became the first company from Pakistan to be approved by a multinational food processing company for supply of meat from Pakistan.