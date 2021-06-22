South Korean stocks rebound ahead of Fed chair's testimony

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's upbeat view on the US economy, while eyeing the debate among the central bank officials around an earlier-than-expected tapering in its emergency support measures.

** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 23.09 points, or 0.71%, at 3,263.88, bouncing back from a 0.83% decline on Monday.

** While Fed chair Jerome Powell has said that the US economy continues to show "sustained improvement" and forecast more gains in the job market, other central bank officials' differing views have begun a debate around an early tapering.

** Eyes are on Fed chief Powell's testimony to Congress later in the day.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.13%, while battery maker LG Chem and Hyundai Motor added 2.43% and 3.43%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 318.5 billion won ($281.41 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,131.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25% higher than its previous close at 1,134.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.29.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.328%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 2.047%.