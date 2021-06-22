ANL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.42%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
HASCOL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
JSCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
PAEL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
POWER 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PPL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PRL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.43%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TRG 163.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.61%)
UNITY 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
BR100 5,247 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,406 Decreased By ▼ -3.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,999 Decreased By ▼ -14.01 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,352 Increased By ▲ 12.43 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks rebound ahead of Fed chair's testimony

  • In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.29.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's upbeat view on the US economy, while eyeing the debate among the central bank officials around an earlier-than-expected tapering in its emergency support measures.

** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 23.09 points, or 0.71%, at 3,263.88, bouncing back from a 0.83% decline on Monday.

** While Fed chair Jerome Powell has said that the US economy continues to show "sustained improvement" and forecast more gains in the job market, other central bank officials' differing views have begun a debate around an early tapering.

** Eyes are on Fed chief Powell's testimony to Congress later in the day.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.13%, while battery maker LG Chem and Hyundai Motor added 2.43% and 3.43%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 318.5 billion won ($281.41 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,131.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25% higher than its previous close at 1,134.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.29.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.328%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 2.047%.

tokyo stock asia stock south korea stock

South Korean stocks rebound ahead of Fed chair's testimony

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters