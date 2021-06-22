ANL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.42%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.68%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 125.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.38%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PIBTL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
POWER 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.43%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
TRG 163.75 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.76%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
BR100 5,247 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,416 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.02%)
KSE100 47,995 Decreased By ▼ -17.47 (-0.04%)
KSE30 19,348 Increased By ▲ 8.74 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
China iron ore futures plunge on regulator's price monitoring plan

  • Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, fell 2.4% to 5,153 yuan per tonne.
Reuters Updated 22 Jun 2021

BEIJING: Benchmark iron ore futures in China tumbled for a second straight session on Tuesday, trimming their gains so far in 2021 to 31% from more than 50% earlier, as Beijing's plans to step up inspection into commodity prices dented sentiment.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, dropped as much as 5.2% to 1,110 yuan ($171.75) a tonne, its lowest in two weeks. It closed down 2.7% at 1,139 yuan per tonne.

"Following the recent macro policies _ speculations have begun to cool down and iron ore prices have fluctuated", analysts at Huatai Futures wrote in a note.

China's state planner and market regulator on Monday looked into spot market at the Beijing Iron Ore Trading Center and said they would closely monitor prices and investigate malicious speculation.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China, compiled by SteelHome consultancy, fell $7 to $210.5 per tonne on Monday.

Meanwhile, the off-peak season for steel products and capacity controls at mills also weakened demand for steelmaking ingredients, Huatai Futures said.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for October delivery, declined 2.1% to 4,885 yuan a tonne, the lowest closing price since May 27.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, fell 2.4% to 5,153 yuan per tonne.

Dalian coking coal ended up 0.4% at 1,969 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures on the Dalian bourse inched up 0.4% to 2,682 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for July delivery, jumped 2.1% to 16,435 yuan a tonne.

Dalian Commodity Exchange SteelHome consultancy Huatai Futures Benchmark iron ore

