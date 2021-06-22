ANL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.42%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
HASCOL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
JSCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
PAEL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
POWER 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PPL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PRL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.43%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TRG 163.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.61%)
UNITY 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
BR100 5,247 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,406 Decreased By ▼ -3.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,999 Decreased By ▼ -14.01 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,352 Increased By ▲ 12.43 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars dragged lower by iron ore weakness

  • On Tuesday investors were turning their attention to expected comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell on Tuesday amid further weakness in iron ore prices, as China tightens its oversight of the market and targets speculative trading and steel production.

The Australian dollar was trading 0.29% at $0.7520, near its lowest since late last year, as iron ore and copper prices extended their falls.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.16% lower $0.6978, after hitting a seven-month low of $0.6923 on Friday.

The Aussie and its kiwi dollars have fallen 4.6% from their May highs of $0.7891 and $0.7316, respectively, despite high commodity prices, as investors and central banks turn their focus to a recent quickening in inflation and whether that will lead to shifts in monetary policy.

But on Tuesday, investors were turning their focus back to fundamental factors, traders said.

Another fall in benchmark iron ore futures in China on Tuesday, which narrowed price rises to 30% so far in 2021, hurt the commodity-price sensitive currencies, as Beijing's plans to step up inspections into commodity pricing.

"China is upping the ante on a move towards increased ferrous self-sufficiency which will in time see iron ore prices lower," Westpac strategists said in a note.

"However, even with that iron ore prices remain just shy of all-time record highs... our measure of fair value for the A$ has actually risen by 4% over the last 4 weeks. The degree of stretch has hit historical extremes."

Recent strength in the greenback, which has firmed since the Fed last week flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, has also been hurting the antipodean currencies.

On Tuesday investors were turning their attention to expected comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.

Australian and New Zealand government bonds fell, taking their lead from US Treasuries, with yields on 10-year Australian bonds moving 8 basis points higher to be at 1.55%, reversing falls of similar magnitude on Monday.

New Zealand bonds of the same maturity were trading 10 basis points higher at a yield of 1.85%, the highest since June 8.

Copper New Zealand dollars Dollar

Australia, NZ dollars dragged lower by iron ore weakness

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters