ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.64%)
ASC 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.68%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 125.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.39%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.24%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 80.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
JSCL 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
POWER 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PPL 90.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.67%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
TRG 163.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.55%)
UNITY 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
BR100 5,252 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (0.06%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 22.78 (0.08%)
KSE100 48,019 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,363 Increased By ▲ 23.33 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nissan CEO says performance for April, May better than expected

  • Although the company is not ready to provide dividend forecasts, it will try to generate sufficient net cash and resume payments as soon as possible, Uchida said.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co's financial performance in April and May was better than expected, the automaker's president said at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

The announcement to shareholders came after the automaker's forecast last month that its sales would break even for the fiscal year that began on April 1.

"But we already see signs of recovery," said Nissan's Chief Executive Officer Uchida. "Thanks to the strong results of our ongoing efforts over the past year, Nissan's performance for April and May is better than our plan."

The global Nissan team is "doing everything it can" to avoid three consecutive years of losses, Uchida said.

Nissan, like other automakers, has been making production adjustments because of a global chip supply crunch. Sources have told Reuters the company would temporarily halt production at some plants in Japan and Mexico this month.

"As we pay close attention to the market trends and adjust production of models, we are minimising the negative impact of the semiconductor supply issue on the plant utilisation rate," Uchida said.

He added that the company was trying to make up for the production loss within the financial year and to take action to ensure stability in its supply of parts.

Although the company is not ready to provide dividend forecasts, it will try to generate sufficient net cash and resume payments as soon as possible, Uchida said.

When a shareholder asked about a domestic media report last week that the automaker is ending the development of its Skyline sedans, Uchida said that Nissan has made no such decision.

Nissan Motor Co AGM Shinichi Uchida

Nissan CEO says performance for April, May better than expected

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters