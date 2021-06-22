ANL 32.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.51%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 125.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.38%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
POWER 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 90.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
PTC 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.51%)
SILK 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
SNGP 48.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
TRG 163.80 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.79%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 27,427 Increased By ▲ 17.38 (0.06%)
KSE100 48,001 Decreased By ▼ -11.34 (-0.02%)
KSE30 19,351 Increased By ▲ 11.72 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai baht falls to 9-month low, broader market rebounds

  • Equity markets across Asia tracked a global overnight rebound on Wall Street, as market participants turned their attention to economic growth.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

The Thai baht hit a near nine-month low on Tuesday, extending losses for a seventh straight session, as the US Federal Reserve's recent hawkish turn continued to weigh on the currency.

Equity markets across Asia tracked a global overnight rebound on Wall Street, as market participants turned their attention to economic growth.

The baht, which has come under pressure along with its regional peers after the Fed last week indicated earlier than expected policy tightening, dipped to its lowest since Sept. 30, 2020.

"The baht's recent weakening is largely due to the US Fed's recent hawkish pivot, likely exacerbated by Thailand's already weak economic fundamentals due to the virus situation," said Dhiraj Nim, FX strategist at ANZ Research.

While strict entry requirements and quarantine measures initially helped keep Thailand's coronavirus outbreaks under control, the curbs saw revenue from its key tourism sector plummet.

Investors are also awaiting a Bank of Thailand meeting on Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to keep its policy rate at a record low, but likely cut its economic growth outlook.

Several other currencies in the region benefitted from a weaker US dollar, however, as investors looked ahead to a testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

"We are keeping a lookout for if Fed officials will attempt to reassure markets that the Fed is not about to start a tightening cycle pre-emptively," said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank.

"However if there is none...and instead more hawkish talk, then USD rise could weigh on AxJs (Asia except Japan)."

Indonesian stocks, which skidded 1.5% last week, snapped a four-day losing streak and jumped nearly 1.5% even as the country's total coronavirus cases passed the two million mark.

Stocks in the Philippines and South Korea rose 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, while Thai shares eyed their best session in nearly two weeks.

Equities in Taiwan were on course to notch their best session in more than three weeks, a day after the island forecast strong demand for tech goods amid a sustained need for telecommuting products during worldwide lockdowns.

Yuan Yen US dollar Thai baht

Thai baht falls to 9-month low, broader market rebounds

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters