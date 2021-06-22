ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
ASC 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 91.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 126.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.86%)
EPCL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
JSCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
PAEL 35.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.36%)
PIBTL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
SILK 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
SNGP 48.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 163.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.73%)
UNITY 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
BR100 5,261 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (0.24%)
BR30 27,501 Increased By ▲ 91.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,106 Increased By ▲ 92.98 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,385 Increased By ▲ 45.83 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Jun 22, 2021
Mexico president says 'cowardly attack' killed 14 innocent victims

  • Reynosa, on the border with the United States, has been shaken by escalating turf wars between rival drug cartels in recent years.
AFP 22 Jun 2021

CIUDAD VICTORIA: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday condemned a shooting spree that he said had killed 14 innocent victims over the weekend in the crime-plagued border state of Tamaulipas.

"Everything indicates that it wasn't a confrontation" between rival gangs, Lopez Obrador told reporters following the massacre on Saturday by gunmen traveling in vehicles in the city of Reynosa.

"It was a cowardly attack that took the lives of innocent people," he said, adding that he had instructed the attorney general's office to lead the investigation into the murders.

The attorney general's office confirmed in a statement later Monday that it had taken over the case and said that an individual had been arrested during the attacks.

The individual, who was captured with "a long weapon of exclusive use of the Army," will appear before a judge, the statement said.

Five alleged perpetrators were killed by the security forces, authorities said.

The victims included 19-year-old Fernando Ruiz Flores, who was working in the street to install drainage with his stepfather, his sister Olga Ruiz said.

"From what my stepfather Jesus says, they killed my brother in cold blood," she told AFP by telephone.

The gunmen arrived in pick-up trucks and "just like that, they took out their weapons and started shooting," she said.

Reynosa, on the border with the United States, has been shaken by escalating turf wars between rival drug cartels in recent years.

It is one of the most violent regions in a country where more than 300,000 people have been murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

Most of the killings are linked to fighting between gangs, according to the authorities.

