ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
ASC 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 91.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 126.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.86%)
EPCL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
JSCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
PAEL 35.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.36%)
PIBTL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
SILK 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
SNGP 48.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 163.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.73%)
UNITY 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
BR100 5,261 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (0.24%)
BR30 27,501 Increased By ▲ 91.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,106 Increased By ▲ 92.98 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,385 Increased By ▲ 45.83 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Japan shares rally after Wall Street rebound; shippers hit 10-year highs

  • Home builders also gained, with Daiwa House and Sekisui House rising 6.2% and 5.9%
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares jumped on Tuesday, clawing back most of the previous session's losses, tracking Wall Street overnight as investors reassessed the hawkish turn at the US Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei share average jumped 2.9% to 28,822.28, with all 225 shares advancing. The index tumbled 3.3% in the previous session.

Shippers led gains, with the sector advancing 8.5% after Mitsui OSK Lines more than tripled its forecast for six-month net income to 170 billion yen ($1.54 billion).

Mitsui OSK was among the top performing stocks on the Topix, jumping 9.4% and touching a decade high. Rival Kawasaki Kisen rallied 8.6% and also reached a decade high, while Nippon Yusen gained 8.2%.

The broad Topix rose 2.9%, reversing Monday's 2.4% slide, with every sector advancing.

Value stocks outperformed, with the Topix Value index rallying 3%, compared with the Topix Growth index's 2.7% climb.

The global equity sell-off last week, which spilled into Asian stocks on Monday, came after the Fed unexpectedly signalled earlier rate hikes.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's fanned the flames on Friday by saying the shift toward faster policy tightening was a "natural" response to economic growth.

US stocks posted sharp gains on Monday, with the S&P 500 advancing 1.4%.

"After the rebound on Wall Street, investors have confidence to start buying back Japanese shares," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"The market has priced in one Fed rate hike for next year, but that seems to be it for now. I don't think it's the case that three or four hikes are going to priced in."

Automakers were among other stand-out stocks, with Suzuki Motor rallying 6.9% and Toyota Motor adding 3% amid a weakening yen, which boosts exporters' profits.

Home builders also gained, with Daiwa House and Sekisui House rising 6.2% and 5.9%, respectively.

"The vaccine rollout is progressing in Japan, so little by little economic activity will be getting back to normal," Ichikawa said, which is lifting stocks such as home builders.

