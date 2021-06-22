Punjab PPP marks birth anniversary of Benazir

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab has marked 68th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto with traditional zeal and fervour at the provincial secretariat of the party on Monday.

The whole of the provincial secretariat of the party was decorated with party’s tri-colour flag and flower petals. It kept resonating with the slogans for both Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto throughout the day. The party workers joined together to cut birthday cake of Benazir Bhutto and the provincial leadership of the party resolved to make Pakistan a democratic and progressive country under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari.

