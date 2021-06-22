Vaccination resumes in Karachi

KARACHI: Inoculation of citizens has been resumed at the city’s most corona vaccination centres after supply of vaccine stocks.

The process of vaccination has been resumed at Karachi’s Khaliq Dina Hall, a major vaccination centre in the port city. However, COVID-19 vaccination at the Arts Councils was still suspended.

The vaccination process in scores of Punjab cities has also resumed after several days of suspension due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to the Lahore district administration, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are available at the centres, while those needing the AstraZeneca jabs will have to wait for availability of the vaccine.

Vaccination also started in Multan, Bahawalpur and other cities in Punjab after Pakistan received a consignment of the Sinovac vaccine from China on Sunday. A special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed at Islamabad airport yesterday.