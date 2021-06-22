Mufti handed over to CIA on 4-day remand

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday handed over to a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) Mufti Azizur Rehman to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police for four-day remand in a case of sexually abusing a student.

The magistrate also directed the FIA to get conducted his DNA test.

Cantonment police on June 17 had registered a FIR against Mufti Aziz on the complaint of Sabir Shah a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islam. The police arrested Mufti Aziz and his sons Altafur Rehman and Atiqur Rehman and three accomplices also on charges of hurling life threats to the complainant.

