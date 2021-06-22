This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “The FY22 budget” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Andleeb Abbas, who is a PTI MNA, has presented a highly pro-government perspective that clearly lacks objectivity or the quality of being objective to say the least. But she is right when she claims that “the fiscal year 2021-22 budget is a unique budget.”

Yes, the budget is “unique” in the sense that it has been prepared in accordance with the conditionalities of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Moreover, excessive praise that she has heaped on prime minister Imran Khan does not add any weight to a seemingly flawed argument which is largely bereft of appreciation of ground realities and the human misery. The PTI-led coalition government has become a nightmare to the poor in Pakistan. It is, however, needless to say that many people use the art of flattery to their advantage.

Qasim Mohyuddin (Lahore)

