ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s VLSFO market steady in muted trade

Reuters 22 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market complex was largely unchanged on Monday amid thin trade liquidity in the physical and paper markets, trade sources said.

The front-month VLSFO crack nudged 2 cents lower to $11.53 a barrel above Dubai crude, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed, as crude oil prices firmed.

The front-month VLSFO crack has been range bound over the past two weeks trading between $11 and $12 a barrel, the data showed, as supplies remained ample and demand sluggish.

Oil prices edged higher on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the northern hemisphere summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to a resumption of crude supplies from the OPEC producer.

Gunvor bought a 20,000 tonne 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo from Vitol at a $1.25 per tonne discount to the balance of June quotes. No VLSFO cargo trades were reported.

Vietnam’s NSRP has offered 10,000 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil with a maximum 5% sulphur content loading from Nghi Son over July 2-4 in a tender closing on June 23.

China’s fuel oil output was 3.24 million tonnes in May, down 19% from the same period last year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

For the first five months of 2021, however, China’s fuel oil output was up 9% from the same period last year at 15.27 million tonnes, the data showed.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said in a statement on Monday that it jointly launched the “China Zhoushan Low-Sulphur Fuel Oil bonded vessel supply price” with the Zhejiang International Oil and Gas Trading Centre.

The “China Zhoushan Low-Sulfur Fuel Oil bonded vessel supply price” is based on the settlement price of the exchange’s low-sulphur fuel oil futures contract, in aims of establishing a regional spot trade reference price and help increase Zhoushan’s bonded fuel oil spot price influence.

China has issued 35.24 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas to non-state refiners in a second batch of allowances for 2021, a 35% drop from the same slot last year, according to a government document seen by Reuters and two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The sharp decline comes after a recent crackdown on trading of such quotas as Beijing works to consolidate its bloated refining industry and reduce emissions.

Refinitiv data Dubai crude oil VLSFO VLSFO market

Asia’s VLSFO market steady in muted trade

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near Kunduz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.