ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Miners, industrial stocks boost FTSE

Reuters 22 Jun 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday, helped by gains in mining and industrial stocks, while supermarket chain Morrisons was the top gainer on the mid-cap index following a proposed takeover offer.

After falling as much as 0.98% to its lowest since May 19, the blue-chip index retreated to end 0.6% up. Base and precious metal miners, rose 0.9% and 0.2% respectively.

The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.6%.

Morrisons surged 34.6% on hopes US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) might raise its proposed offer, despite its initial proposal being rejected.

Meanwhile, a spike in inflation, which surged past the Bank of England’s target in May, further raised concerns among investors that the central bank could pull back its monetary support in a meeting due later this week.

However, the rate-setters look set to remain divided over whether to pull the plug on their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme.

Industrials gained 1%, led by outsourcer Capita, which rose 9% after it said it was on track to post revenue growth for the first time in six years and agreed to sell its 51% stake in Axelos.

Dollar-earning consumer staples stocks, including British American Tobacco, Reckitt Benckiser Group,and Diageo Plc gained between 0.5% and 0.8%.

