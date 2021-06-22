ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

The grey zone

BR Research 22 Jun 2021

When will Pakistan’s FATF (Financial Action Task Force) blues be over? It’s a question that many serious-minded economic observers have had on their minds for quite some time. It is now three years since the country was put under ‘enhanced supervision’ (also known as ‘grey list’) by the global AML (anti-money laundering) / CFT (combating financing of terrorism) watchdog. It might stay there for a while.

Thankfully, Pakistan has thus far avoided a downgrade to the dreaded ‘black list’, as a result of gradual progress on technical issues amid sustained high-level political commitment. But the country, which is under two separate oversight mechanisms (ICRG and APG), remains stuck in the grey zone. This week, a virtual FATF plenary gets underway, and one awaits official word on how far along Pakistan has come.

Under the first plan, Pakistan was required to satisfy a 27-point action plan provided by FATF’s high-risk-jurisdiction-monitoring body called the International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG). FATF had declared back in February 2021 that while Pakistan had “largely addressed” 24 out of the 27 agenda items, the country needed to effectively investigate, prosecute and penalize UNSC-designated terrorists, entities and their collaborators for terrorism financing (TF). This issue may take time to show progress.

The second plan was provided by the Asia-Pacific Group (APG), which is FATF’s regional chapter responsible for AML monitoring. It is a bundle of 40 “recommendations” that Pakistan has to implement. The APG’s latest Mutual Evaluation Report, which was released last month and evaluated Pakistan’s progress as of October 2020, showed that the country was either compliant or largely compliant on 31 out of 40 recommendations. That’s nearly four-fifth of the to-do-list satisfactorily achieved until late last year.

Just 2 of APG’s 40 recommendations are now in the non-compliant category, and they deal with Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) regime. The APG has found fault with recent legal changes that allow subject of an MLA request to be informed that there is an MLA request issued about them. This is a significant deficiency that breaches MLA framework’s confidentiality and effectiveness, as per the APG. There is also deficiency in having MLA treaties with other countries and improving institutional capacity to process MLA requests.

While Pakistan has been able to make much progress over the past three years, the remainder of the deficiencies under both the ICRG and the APG action plans may take some time to resolve, as they deal with difficult, structural issues. For instance, the prosecutorial and judicial system will need a lot of capacity-building to result in effective TF sanctions, and that requires time. Similarly, deficiencies in MLA implementation regime need more time to root out. It’s more a technical than a political matter.

Pakistan’s gradual, sustained progress shows that it is committed to stay on the right side of global AML/CFT standards. Therefore, FATF’s platform, no matter how geo-political it may get due to purported push from adversaries, will be unable to penalize Pakistan further with a downgrade. There is a need to do more, it will take time, but that time will be served on the grey list, it appears. International partners like the EU, which are appreciative of Pakistan’s FATF progress, must provide more technical support.

sanctions blacklist grey list financial action task force FATF Pakistan Asia Pacific Group white list

The grey zone

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near Kunduz

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters