ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago corn, soy prices fall on weekend rains in US

  • Rains across US Midwest aid crops – analysts.
  • Soybeans fall despite Chinese buying.
  • Wheat falls as US harvest accelerates.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

LONDON: Chicago corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as US crops benefited from much-needed rains over the weekend while wheat prices also weakened.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 1.95% at $6.42-1/2 a bushel by 1044 GMT.

"The weekend did see useful rainfall in the drier regions, and that rainfall will alleviate crop stress for a period," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The return of higher temperatures later this week though tempers the good news."

About 41% of Iowa, the nation's top corn producer and No. 2 soybean state, was under severe drought last week, according to the weekly US drought monitor published last week.

Dealers noted corn prices were underpinned, however, by the strong pace of US exports to China with shipments running well above year-earlier levels.

"This stronger demand reflects an increase in animal feed demand, with the pig herd recovering following the African Swine Fever outbreak, as well as the need to replenish depleted stockpiles," ING said in a market note.

The most active soybean futures were down 1.8% to $12.89-1/2 a bushel.

The wet weather also weighed on soybean prices, analysts said, though strong Chinese demand capped losses.

Chinese state-owned importers bought at least eight cargo shipments of US soybeans on Friday, the country's largest US soybean purchases in 4-1/2 months, two US traders familiar with the deals said.

Dealers said the US exports would not be dispatched from the US Pacific Coast until October with customs data showing China has imported a lot of soybeans from Brazil recently.

China's May soybean imports from Brazil jumped 82% from the previous month, bolstered by the arrival of cargoes due to land earlier but delayed by rains, customs data showed on Sunday.

The most active wheat futures slid 1% to $6.59-1/4 a bushel.

An advancing US harvest was also pressing prices, analysts said.

Chicago soybean futures Chicago corn soybean futures corn producer

Chicago corn, soy prices fall on weekend rains in US

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister

Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters