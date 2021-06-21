ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Indonesia to change palm oil export levy, cut ceiling rate

  • Indonesian authorities have been weighing up for months whether to cut the crude palm oil export levy, which has been at its highest level for five months in a row, hurting demand.
  • The tariff for export levy begins when prices are at $750 per tonne, with a $20 increase for every $50 rise in CPO.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia will change the levy structure for palm oil exports, its finance minister said on Monday, cutting the ceiling rate for crude palm oil levies (CPO) from $255 to $175 per tonne after criticism from stakeholders.

Indonesian authorities have been weighing up for months whether to cut the crude palm oil export levy, which has been at its highest level for five months in a row, hurting demand.

"The tariff for export levy begins when prices are at $750 per tonne, with a $20 increase for every $50 rise in CPO," finance minister Sri Mulyani told a virtual media briefing.

The maximum tariff for when CPO prices are above $1,000 will be flat at $175, Sri Mulyani said.

The previous regulation stipulated a $15 levy increase for every $25 jump in crude palm prices. Sri Mulyani did not say when the new regulation would be issued, but said it would be soon.

The levy will rise $16 for palm derivative products.

Indonesia last year imposed higher levies on CPO to generate funds for its ambitious palm-based biodiesel programme, which has helped to sop up excess palm supply and support prices.

But the move raised concerns among analysts, traders and trade groups who warned that higher tariffs could impact demand for the versatile oil as consumers look at cheaper alternatives, while farmers say higher levies lower prices for their fresh fruit bunches.

Indonesia to change palm oil export levy, cut ceiling rate

