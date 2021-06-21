LME copper may end fall in $8,776-$8,951 range

SINGAPORE: LME copper may end the current fall in a support zone of $8,776 to $8,951 per tonne this week, as suggested by its wave pattern and a rising trendline.

This zone falls within the range of a wave (4), which started at Feb. 25 high of $9,617 and ended at the April 1 low of $8,695. The trendline establishes a support around $8,776 as well.

Resistance is at $9,367, a break above could lead to a gain to $9,733.

