Markets
Australia shares set for a negative start; NZ falls
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12543.14 points in early trade.
21 Jun 2021
Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, taking cues from US stocks that languished on Friday after a Federal Reserve official predicted interest rates would rise in 2022.
The local share price index futures fell 1.5%, a 200.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.13% on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12543.14 points in early trade.
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
Australia shares set for a negative start; NZ falls
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions
SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax
Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon
PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies
Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal
Read more stories
Comments