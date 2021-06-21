World
Armenia PM's party leads snap parliamentary vote: early results
- Official results based on ballots from 30 percent of precincts counted showed one other party garnering more than 5 percent of the vote.
21 Jun 2021
YEREVAN: Early results from a post-war snap parliamentary vote in Armenia showed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party leading early Monday with 58.5 percent of the vote, far ahead of ex-president Robert Kocharyan's alliance with 18.5 percent.
