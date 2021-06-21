ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Shaqiri shines as Switzerland beat Turkey

Reuters 21 Jun 2021

BAKU: Switzerland face an anxious wait to see if they will make Euro 2020’s last 16 after Xherdan Shaqiri’s superb double helped them secure third place in Group A on Sunday with a 3-1 win over a dismal Turkey, who were sent packing after another defeat.

The Swiss, who finished level on four points with Wales but behind on goal difference, will hope to secure a spot in the knockout round as one of the four best third-placed finishers from the six groups.

Turkey, who finished fourth with three defeats, were tipped as pre-tournament dark horses but instead will head home after a hugely disappointing campaign that saw them lose all three games, conceding eight goals and scoring only once.

The game encapsulated Turkey’s tournament, as they began full of fire and fury and started at a scintillating pace, only to collapse quickly as Switzerland outmanoeuvred them tactically to take an early lead.

